Azerbaijan's all executive authorities mobilized to hold presidential election - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. All national and local executive authority entities have been fully mobilized for the holding of early presidential elections, Head of the Department of Territorial-Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration Zeynal Nagdaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with the chairpersons of district electoral commissions at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The official noted that Azerbaijan's current electoral legislation is no less democratic and transparent compared to relevant international acts.

Nagdaliyev mentioned that the election will take place for the first time in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

"Approximately 5,000 people have been resettled in the liberated areas. Each polling place in the country is inspected to identify and solve any current problems. The polling centers must be completely prepared for individuals to vote conveniently," he pointed out.

The official also emphasized that equal conditions should be created for all candidates in the election.

"The relevant executive authorities have received the necessary instructions to allocate open and closed spaces that meet all the requirements for free assembly. All central and local structures of the executive authority are fully mobilized for the conduct of the early presidential election," Nagdaliyev added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

In the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, 26 polling stations have been established in nine electoral districts.

