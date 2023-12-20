Azerbaijan's electoral transparency satisfies international standards - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan has electoral legislation in place that meets international standards, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting for chairmen of district election commissions at the CEC.

"In terms of election transparency, Azerbaijan's performance also meets international standards," he noted.

Mazahir Panahov said that the CEC fulfills its duties at a high level.

"The Central Election Commission is taking the required preparations to organize a special presidential election. The country has social and political stability as a result of the election preparation and holding," Panahov added.

