Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Election boycott denotes big political lack of culture - Azerbaijani MP

Politics Materials 20 December 2023 14:50 (UTC +04:00)
Election boycott denotes big political lack of culture - Azerbaijani MP

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A number of amendments have been made to the electoral legislation; the usual technical base of district election committees has been formed, and their employees also receive salaries, said First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ali Huseynli during a meeting for chairmen of district election commissions at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan. Trend reports

Huseynli noted that at the same time, a new law, "On Political Parties," was adopted.

"The Electoral Code assumes the active participation of political parties and party blocs in these elections. Political parties argued about the membership of 5,000 people; they thought it would hinder them. But now these political parties are boycotting the elections. This is very unfortunate. To pass registration and then boycott the elections is a big political lack of culture," he added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more