Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 20 December 2023 17:25 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. On December 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a trip to the Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the district.

The settlement was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. On September 19-20 of this year, the Girmizi Bazar settlement was cleared of separatists as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand district (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more