Azerbaijani-made demining machines resist explosions - Mine Action Agency chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Mine clearance machines produced in Azerbaijan are resistant to explosions, said Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Samir Poladov during a panel speech at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"The cutting-edge demining procedures have mostly evolved as a result of reconnaissance and drones. In this area, we are making progress. Azerbaijan has its own mine-clearing equipment. We tested demining devices made by Improtex Group on an actual mine site last year and this year. Anti-tank mines have greater destructive capability because they carry more explosives. The domestically built machines are of high quality and immune to such explosions," he emphasized.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today. The forum explores opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

