NATO supports normalization efforts between Azerbaijan, Armenia - special rep

Politics Materials 30 December 2023 00:20 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. NATO supports normalization efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, said, Trend reports.

"We support the improvement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We also support the efforts of the European Union and the United States in this process, as well as the measures taken by both countries on a bilateral basis," he said.

