No faith oppression, but rather freedom, aid - Azerbaijan's Chief Rabbi of Ashkenazi Jews

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. There are no problems with religious freedom in Azerbaijan; there is both freedom and support, Chief Rabbi of Ashkenazi Jews of Azerbaijan Shneor Segal told Trend.

"I've been wearing religious attire in Azerbaijan for 13 years and have never felt threatened or uneasy about it. I follow all of the rules of my religion. Azerbaijan has excellent conditions for Jews. The country has a Jewish community, and synagogues are operational. Azerbaijan does not only have religious freedom. In Azerbaijan, the Jewish community is given state support to practice their religion freely. In other words, we are not constrained; we have both freedom and assistance," the chief rabbi said.

"When we address religious issues to the government, the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, or any ministry, they are always attentive to us, sit with us, listen to us, and try to find a solution for the Jewish community of Azerbaijan to live according to all Jewish canons. We are supported and assisted in all areas. This is not merely governmental policy; it is also the Azerbaijani people's ideals," he added.

Shneor Segal named several examples of how tolerant and respectful Azerbaijan is towards religious norms.

"Jewish cuisine is separated into two categories according to Jewish law: dairy and meat. Separate utensils and sinks are required for dairy and meat. I notified the landlord about this when I first rented an apartment in Baku. He instantly set up all of the requirements for me and refused to take any further money from me in exchange. This is a clear example of the Azerbaijani people's attitude toward religious leaders of any faith. As Jews, we are aware of this," he said.

"During the holiday of Sukkot, we are free to build a hut where we live in Azerbaijan, while rabbis in other countries have to go to the synagogue for this. In Azerbaijan, we are not only given the opportunity to fully celebrate this holiday according to all the Jewish rules, but they also help us to build huts. Jews who were born in Azerbaijan can also say how comfortable they feel in this country," he concluded.

