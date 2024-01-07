Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MoD, State Committee on Religious Associations sign Joint Action Plan

Politics Materials 7 January 2024 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Ministry of Defense and the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan signed a Joint Action Plan for 2024, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"According to the Joint Action Plan, the venue, time, and the persons responsible for the execution of the events on combating religious radicalism to be held in the Azerbaijan Army have been determined," the ministry said.

The plan envisages organization of the events in the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, military units and special educational institutions under the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry noted that during the current year, events and educational talks will be held with the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army on the ideas of Azerbaijanism, preservation and development of national-moral and cultural values, the fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations and religious confessions, as well as other topics.

