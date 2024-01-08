Azerbaijani Central Election Commission says 17 candidates registered to run at presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

The CEC has already received the necessary papers from 7 of them. Panahov noted that the candidacies of three of them have already been approved.

"The documents of four people will be considered at the CEC meetings in the coming days. These documents should be checked according to the sequence that should be observed," Panahov added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

