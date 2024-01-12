Azerbaijani ombudsman talks experience of covering presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Each observer, serving as an employee of the Ombudsman's Office, provides the Ombudsman with information every hour during the election day, said Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

The ombudsman made the statement during her speech at the round table meeting on "Ensuring the electoral right of citizens".

According to Aliyeva, the Ombudsman and her staff have regularly monitored the presidential, parliamentary, and municipal elections, as well as referendums held in Azerbaijan as independent observers during the period of its activity and therefore have gained sufficient experience in this area.

"Each observer, serving as an employee of the Ombudsman's Office, provides the Ombudsman with information every one hour during the election day, and the relevant information is promptly reported to the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the public through the media from the CEC's information center," she said.

In general, as a result of these observations, we would like to note that many elections in the past were held in conditions of high activity of the population, in a democratic, free, transparent, fair, and disciplined manner, by the procedure established by the legislation. The electoral rights of citizens were ensured, and voters were provided with conditions related to the realization of their electoral rights.

No cases of violations affecting the voting results, interference of officials of any state bodies, representatives of executive power and police were registered," Aliyeva added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

