Azerbaijani Prosecutor General details prosecutor's office workforce

Politics Materials 15 January 2024 13:44 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Personnel recruited to the Prosecutor's Office on a competitive basis make up 89.1 percent of the personnel corps of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, said Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev during the swearing-in ceremony of youths recruited to the Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports.

A total of 1,203 persons (1,097 men and 106 women) have been recruited to the Prosecutor's Office over the past 21 years.

Currently, 1,009 of them continue their careers in the prosecutor's office.

