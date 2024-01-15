Azerbaijan's prosecutor general counts women employees in prosecutor's offices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. There are 94 women working in the prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan, said Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev during the swearing-in ceremony of youths recruited to the Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports.

Of them, 54 women were recruited following 21 competitions held during 2002-2019, while 40 women were recruited following 4 competitions held during 2020-2023.

"Women account for 9.3 percent of all hires in competitive recruitment. At present, one out of ten female employees holding management positions is working as head of the administration, three as deputy head of the administration, one as head of the department, four as district prosecutor, and one as deputy district prosecutor," Aliyev added.

