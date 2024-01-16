BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan successfully ended the 30-year Armenian occupation of its lands, not relying solely on international law, which the West often follows in theory. Instead, the accomplishment stemmed from dedicated efforts of the Azerbaijani Army. Achieving this was not a simple task. Crucial factors included substantial progress in building a robust army, securing new avenues for strengthening, and ensuring the Azerbaijani Army had access to modern weaponry. Additionally, enhancing the material capabilities and advancing the military knowledge of army officers were pivotal steps in this endeavor.

From the outset of his presidency, Ilham Aliyev, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, actively addressed this matter and took substantial strides toward modernizing the armed forces. The annual allocation of funds from the state budget to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan raised concerns not just in Armenia but also among certain Western groups. Consequently, President Ilham Aliyev found himself facing pressure from both the West and pro-Armenian circles.

Nevertheless, President Ilham Aliyev remained steadfast in the face of this pressure, both during the Second Karabakh War and the subsequent post-conflict period. Despite Armenians occupying 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territories and Armenia's political decisions legitimizing the occupation, which resisted negotiations for territory return, President Ilham Aliyev's focus on strengthening the army proved to be a logical and well-timed initiative. The tangible outcome of this strategic emphasis became evident during the Second Karabakh War and the local anti-terrorist measures on September 19-20 last year.

President Ilham Aliyev, taking office as president in 2003, initiated extensive and enduring efforts to prioritize the development of the military as a key area of governance. Over the 20 years of his presidency, Azerbaijan has emerged as a leading state in the South Caucasus, and it is important to acknowledge the emphasis placed on the continuous development and modernization of the armed forces during this period. These processes are still ongoing at a rapid pace today.

President Ilham Aliyev, placing significant emphasis on prioritizing the development of the army, along with the establishment and expansion of its material-technical base and defense-industrial complex, has unequivocally demonstrated to the world that Azerbaijan is on the right path with his forward-thinking policies.

One needs to take a glance at the dynamics of the growth of Azerbaijan's defense spending over the past 20 years to understand the state's commitment to this area. In this period, Azerbaijan's military budget has surged from $135 million to $3.1 billion – the highest since its declaration of independence in 1991.

The Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, established in 2005, played a crucial role in strengthening, developing, and diversifying the material and technical base of the Azerbaijani Army. Since that time, Azerbaijan's defense budget has seen a significant increase, driven by oil revenues. The army's material and technical base has undergone modernization, new weapons have been acquired, and military and military-technical cooperation has been broadened. The Armed Forces actively participated in peacekeeping operations as part of NATO multinational forces in Kosovo and Iraq until 2008, and in Afghanistan until the summer of 2021. This engagement has helped expand international cooperation.

Furthermore, the groundwork was laid for bilateral military exercises between Azerbaijan and Türkiye since 2012 and trilateral military exercises involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia since 2013.

Azerbaijan allocated $20 billion for military needs between 2009 and 2019. According to another source, the country spent between $24 and $42 billion on army development from 2010 to 2020. These statistical facts serve as clear evidence of the state's commitment to the development of its military forces.

During the past three years, Azerbaijan has focused on developing its military capabilities in the post-war period, adopting a mini-model inspired by the Turkish army. Commando-type military units have been established in Azerbaijan, and, overall, approximately 200 military facilities underwent comprehensive repairs or reconstruction following the Second Karabakh War.

The successful restoration of the country's sovereignty, achieved through targeted anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan last September, has set the stage for further advancement in the international ranking of armies for Azerbaijani Armed Forces, now holding significant positions among the world's strongest military forces.

President Ilham Aliyev's two-decade-long commitment to military development underscores Azerbaijan's achievement in establishing a robust, modern, and highly skilled army adept in meeting the demands of contemporary warfare. The country's exceptional level of national security and territorial integrity stands as a testament to this success.

In the present day, Azerbaijan consistently updates its weapons arsenal with new models and places special emphasis on domestically producing defense weapons. The remarkable victories over the past two decades affirm that Azerbaijan, and its people, made the right decisions and chose the correct path during a time when political upheavals in various global hotspots resulted in unjust military conflicts and occupations. As Azerbaijan's military strength and political influence continue to grow on the international stage, it becomes increasingly evident that these assertions are grounded in real, tangible facts.

It is under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and supreme command that Azerbaijan successfully liberated its territory from Armenian occupation, achieving a historic victory that saw the Azerbaijani flag proudly raised in every corner of Karabakh years later.