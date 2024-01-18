France shows disrespect to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. France shows disrespect to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Sevinj Fataliyeva, MP, Member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe, said, Trend reports.

“Eloquent footage from a meeting of the French Senate during the adoption of anti-Azerbaijani resolution: Hasmik Tolmajyan, Armenian Ambassador, and Hovhannes Gevorkyan, permanent representative of separatists in France are present in the hall, listening to the French Foreign Minister. This fact shows disrespect to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan from the French side and demonstrates how unrealistic and false are all the aspirations for peace of Armenia and France,” she wrote on her page on X.

Meanwhile, on January 17, discussions were held in the French Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1, 2023. The resolution aims to condemn the so-called "military aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violations of territorial integrity".

This resolution also calls for guarantees of the right of the Armenian population of Karabakh to return.