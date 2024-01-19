Azerbaijan's CEC offers voting access for those with impairments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan has created all the necessary conditions for the participation of persons with disabilities in voting in the presidential election, said the Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mikayil Rahimov, Trend reports.

The participation of people with disabilities in the voting process is compulsory by law. According to Article 17 of the Electoral Code, electoral authorities shall provide complete conditions for the participation of people with disabilities and voters residing in rural locations. According to Article 104 of the Code, a voter who is unable to fill out the ballot paper owing to a disability may call for assistance (save for members of the precinct election commission and monitors) at the voting booth. This person's name and initials are recorded in the voter list, along with the voter's signature, upon receipt of the ballot paper.

"Appropriate steps are being taken to create conditions for voters with disabilities. One such step is the installation of ramps at polling stations for people using wheelchairs. The CEC is working with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population to install ramps. The CEC receives information from the ministry about persons with disabilities and ensures the installation of ramps at polling stations where they will vote," the CEC secretary said.

Rahimov emphasized that ballot papers are also being printed in Braille for voters with limited vision.

"For this purpose, the Azerbaijan CEC is closely cooperating with the Society of the Visually Impaired. Alongside, work on informing persons with hearing disabilities is carried out," he said.

The CEC secretary added that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities also contains requirements for the participation of persons with disabilities in the election.

"This convention imposes obligations on the state parties to ensure the electoral rights of persons with disabilities. Azerbaijan joined this convention in 2008 and fulfills all obligations under it," he added.