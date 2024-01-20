Azerbaijani CEC holds round table on "Ensuring electoral rights of citizens"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Within the framework of cooperation between the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) and the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a regular round table on "Ensuring electoral rights of citizens" in connection with the presidential elections was held in the city of Sheki, Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission(CEC).

Head of the Ombudsman's Office Aydin Safikhanli, who addressed the event, noted that in order to prepare for the elections, educational activities are organized in the capital and regions. He informed the participants of the event about the importance of the institution of observation based on the principles of transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Safikhanli touched upon the importance of the role of this institution in eliminating shortcomings that may arise during the electoral process. In addition, the necessity of ensuring the suffrage rights of persons with disabilities was brought to attention.

CEC official Samir Tagiyev informed about the work carried out and planned by the commission in order to prepare for the presidential elections. CEC member Nizami Nadirkhanli emphasized the importance of the institution of observers for more effective provision of electoral right.

During the discussions, questions of interest to the participants were answered.

