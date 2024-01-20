OSCE mission to closely monitor all key aspects of Azerbaijan's election - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The election observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has announced its intention to closely monitor all aspects of the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, ODIHR Spokesperson Katya Andrusz told Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

She pointed out that a distinctive feature of this election is its holding throughout the territory of Azerbaijan.

“The mission’s objectives include campaigning, working in social media, organizing election at all levels, checking election legislation and its implementation, respecting fundamental freedoms, as well as media coverage and resolving election disputes,” the official noted, answering a question about whether the observation mission covers all regions of Azerbaijan.

In response to a question about visiting electoral districts in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, Andrusz said that additional information about the progress of the observation will be provided on the eve of the election.

The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission, located in Azerbaijan, includes 11 international experts from 9 OSCE countries, 26 long-term and 280 short-term observers who will monitor the electoral process on election day. The mission is led by Eoghan Murphy from Ireland.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

