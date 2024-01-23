Europe unable to handle Azerbaijan's clear victory - is there any room left for justice?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Lately, there has been a growing trend of anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric popping up on various European platforms. The recent winter session of the PACE, which took place yesterday, was no different. Take, for example, Frank Schwabe, Head of the German delegation to the PACE, who suggested stripping Azerbaijani delegates of their credentials.

The reason, undoubtedly, revolves around the consistent narrative of "human rights violations in Karabakh". Specifically, the PACE was not pleased that they were not allowed into Karabakh last year for "monitoring the situation".

The Monitoring Committee is supposed to decide within 24 hours. However, it is crystal clear that an anti-Azerbaijani decision will be pushed through in the PACE. Equally clear is the fact that MEP Schwabe is just a figurehead representing those truly driving this decision. According to the rules, at least 30 MPs should have voiced their support for the appeal in the hall. They did not bother tallying the votes, so glaringly obvious was the outcome.

Azerbaijan joined the Council of Europe with the hope of getting a fair resolution to the occupation of its territories. However, over the years, the institution failed to take any decisive action against Armenia. PACE could not even muster a condemnation of Armenia, which completely disregarded its Resolution 2085 passed on January 26, 2016. This resolution explicitly called for the immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the region and the halt of Armenia's authorities using water resources as a tool to benefit only one side of the conflict.

Here's another example: Josep Borrell, Head of European Diplomacy. His mandate is about to wrap up soon. So, what has this supposed peace advocate between Baku and Yerevan actually accomplished? Well, nothing at all.

Having long aligned himself with Armenian propaganda, Borrell is pulling out all the stops to undermine the peace process. Just yesterday, he came out saying that the EU is once again "worried about Azerbaijan making claims on Armenian territory" and urged a return to talks for normalizing relations.

While Europe, especially Borrell, is using its platforms not to address real issues but for baseless statements, Azerbaijan and Armenia are actively taking tangible steps toward a peaceful agreement, exemplified by the recent military exchange. That is precisely why the Brussels format for negotiations is also a thing of the past.

And, of course, at the heart of all this anti-Azerbaijani campaign is none other than France, once an active mediator between Baku and Yerevan. The recent phase in relations with Paris was marked by a scandal involving a French espionage group exposed in Baku, the expulsion of diplomats, and yet another pro-Armenian resolution. While France used to at least maintain a semblance of balance and adhere to a relatively even-handed approach toward both sides, now Paris openly supports the Armenian side – not just in words, but also by actively arming the Armenian armed forces.

All of this is simply an inability to stomach Azerbaijan's clear-cut triumph over injustice. Until 2020, Baku might have still expected some support from the European community, but the Second Karabakh War altered everything permanently. Now, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity stands sovereign, reclaimed lands are being cleared of mines, massive infrastructure projects are underway, and the economy is flourishing – making everyone quite envious.

Certainly, Europe, once content with a 30-year conflict in the South Caucasus, is now disgruntled because all their supposed pressure tactics on Baku have fallen flat. While anyone could easily sway Armenia, European partners are currently collaborating with Azerbaijan on its own terms. The geopolitical landscape has not only radically reshaped regional relationships but also global dynamics. The key takeaway is that the integrity and independence of Azerbaijan will never be disrupted again. Instead of pushing futile resolutions or, even worse, brandishing threats of economic consequences at Baku, it is high time for everyone to come to grips with the new realities forged by Azerbaijan.