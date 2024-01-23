President Ilham Aliyev approves Competition Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval and entry into force of the Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related legal regulation," Trend reports.

The Competition Code contains 12 chapters and 84 articles. It establishes the general framework for the provision, protection, and development of free and healthy competition in Azerbaijan, as well as state control over compliance with competition law, competition regulation, an organizational and legal framework for state regulation of natural monopolies, market players' rights and obligations, and liability for violations of competition law.

This law goes into effect on July 1, 2024.