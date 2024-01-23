President Ilham Aliyev successfully defends Azerbaijan's interests on world stage - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev successfully defends the country's interests on the world stage, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for post-Soviet Studies of the National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. in History Stanislav Pritchin told Trend.

"Azerbaijan stands out as one of the few post-Soviet states successfully pursuing a balanced and complex foreign policy. The country adeptly defends its interests, interacting with major global players. An example of the country's firm stance is Azerbaijan's resolute response to statements from representatives of the US State Department," he emphasized.

According to Pritchin, this is a demonstrative precedent that shows Azerbaijan's ability to defend its position, sometimes through assertive statements.

"Azerbaijan's steadfastness eventually compels the US to seek opportunities to restore contacts and reconsider its decisions, despite the global influence of this country," the expert said.

Pritchin noted that Azerbaijan is conducting a highly balanced foreign policy.

He added that due to this balanced approach, the country successfully maintains and develops strong relationships with key players in the region, as well as with Asian and European partners.

The expert also emphasized the importance of active participation by Azerbaijani citizens in the upcoming presidential election.

It's challenging to overestimate the significance of the upcoming election, as they will cover the entire territory of the country for the first time, concluded Pritchin.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.