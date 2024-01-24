Azerbaijani CEC launches IT seminars for upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Seminars for IT specialists from district election commissions have been launched at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan in connection with the upcoming extraordinary presidential election to be held on February 7, Trend reports.

The seminars aim to inform IT specialists from district election commissions about the improving capabilities of the State Automated Information System, ensure the direct and practical usage of the system's software, and provide a clear explanation of questions of interest to the participants.

IT specialists will operate in a test mode with practical exercises during the seminars.

The seminars will be concluded on January 26.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

