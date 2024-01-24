President Ilham Aliyev achieves unique success in modern Azerbaijan's total growth - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a political leader who has achieved unprecedented success in strengthening and comprehensively growing modern Azerbaijani statehood, MP Rashad Ahmadov told Trend.

He said that thanks to his political foresight, rich worldview, and excellent managerial abilities, Azerbaijan is considered one of the most influential countries in the world.

President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the upcoming presidential election as a victorious commander, around whom the people have rallied closely, and who put an end to the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the MP noted.

Mahmudov pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev's activities over the past 20 years have resulted in recognizing Azerbaijan as a developed country in the world, solidifying its position in the international relations system.

"President Ilham Aliyev presented Azerbaijan to the world in a new light, creating an efficient state structure that ensures the country's high competitiveness in regional processes and, consequently, full economic leadership in the South Caucasus," explained the MP.

"As a pragmatic leader, President Ilham Aliyev knew well that the priority of education is a characteristic feature of the social policies of states that have achieved significant success in the economy, culture, and improvement of the standard of living of the population," Mahmudov highlighted. "Relying on this proven fact, the head of state paid maximum attention to organizing a modern education system for the successful development of all spheres of our country's life. Necessary steps were taken to successfully accomplish this priority task."

He also mentioned that under the direct leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, special attention and care were given to providing education for children and youth according to global standards and preparing highly qualified specialists.

"In accordance with the strategy of transforming oil capital into human capital, financing the education of youth in the world's leading higher education institutions was carried out in Azerbaijan," noted the MP.

Mahmudov emphasized that the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan has reflected on the healthcare system and all aspects of societal life.

"Over the 20 years of his presidential activities, the head of state has always placed the interests of the people above all, thereby demonstrating what a true leader should be. History shows that a nation becomes strong when it has a true leader," he said.

"Very little time has left until the presidential election, and we observe the pre-election activity across the country. President Ilham Aliyev is the only candidate who does not need propaganda or agitation because he goes to the election as the leader of the victorious people and is the candidate of the absolute majority of the population with the right to vote," added Mahmudov.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.