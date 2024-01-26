23 foreign media outlets apply for observation of presidential election in Azerbaijan - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. 23 foreign media organizations have submitted applications in connection with the observation of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the meeting of the organization, Trend reports.

According to Panahov, until now 61 employees of 23 media organizations from Japan, Türkiye, Germany, Italy, Russia, and several other countries have contacted the CEC to monitor the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Panahov emphasized the high interest of foreign media in the extraordinary presidential election in the country.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel