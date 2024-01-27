Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation, demarcation commissions to meet soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The next meeting of the delimitation and demarcation commissions between Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected to take place in the coming days, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that one of the important components related to the post-conflict relations between the two countries is the issue of determining the state border between them.

Back at the end of last year, a meeting of delegations led by the deputy prime ministers of the two countries took place at the border. Bayramov noted that it's planned to hold such a meeting again in the coming days.

