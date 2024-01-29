Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan airs timing of ballot papers' handover to precinct election commissions

Politics Materials 29 January 2024 13:57 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan airs timing of ballot papers' handover to precinct election commissions

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Ballot papers for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan will be handed over to precinct election commissions this week, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) must deliver ballot papers to district election commissions by February 2.

District election commissions must provide ballot papers to district precinct election commissions by February 4.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more