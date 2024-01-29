Azerbaijan awards employees of State Customs Committee - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding employees of the country's State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the following employees of the State Customs Committee were awarded for effective work in customs authorities:

Taraggi Medal

Rauf Guliyev

Gulu Novruzov

Medal for Distinction in Public Service

Kamala Abazarova

Khayyam Babayev

Javidan Ahadov

Akif Azizov

Ilal Khalilov

Elkhan Khudaverdiyev

Elnur Gahramanov

Etibar Mammadov

Namig Mammadov

Samir Naghiyev

Namig Novruzov

Elvin Orujov

Rashad Salmanov