Azerbaijani CEC reveals number of web cam-equipped polling stations due to upcoming election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations across Azerbaijan in connection with the upcoming election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

“Thus, possibility to observe the election process from anywhere in the world has been secured,” Panahov said.

He noted that transparency in election is one of the main indicators.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

