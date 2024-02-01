Azerbaijan approves directions for strategic investment stimulus - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.

The full text of the decree is available at the link