Azerbaijani CEC announces number of voters in upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Currently, there are 6,478,623 people on the electoral list, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during a press conference with media, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

"Voting will take place at 6,537 polling stations, 26 of which were established in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation," Panahov added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

