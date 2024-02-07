Young people take an active part in voting at Azerbaijani Embassy in Estonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voting continues at Polling Station No. 45 of Yasamal's second electoral district No. 16, located at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Estonia, for the extraordinary presidential election, the embassy told Trend.

According to the information, the polling station has observed high voter activity since this morning.

Among the first-time voters is 77-year-old Zuleikha Allahverdiyeva, a long-time resident of Tallinn. Feeling it was her duty to vote, she cast her ballot at the embassy's polling station.

First-time voters, particularly young people, were notably active. Lala Sadigova, who pursued higher education in Estonia, expressed pride in exercising her right to vote freely.

The electoral process at the embassy polling station is ongoing.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

