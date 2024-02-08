All terms created for disabled citizens in Azerbaijan's presidential election - IPC member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. All terms were created for citizens with limited physical abilities at the polling stations during Azerbaijan's presidential election, a member of the International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC), foreign observer for the election in Azerbaijan Soro Fobeh said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, this is a clear demonstration of the complete democratic nature of the election.

Fobeh also emphasized the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens in the electoral process.

"We visited five polling stations in Baku and five in Sumgayit. The fact that all terms were created for citizens with limited physical abilities was emphasized by us in the report, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the accessibility of the electoral process for all categories of the population," Fobeh added.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

