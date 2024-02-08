Azerbaijan's presidential poll reached peak of democratic values - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in a highly democratic manner, said a deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"We've been in Azerbaijan for a few days now. Azerbaijani citizens have actively participated in the presidential election voting," he said.

He mentioned that the election was held for the first time on the entire territory of Azerbaijan.

"Most of the voters cast their votes for President Ilham Aliyev," Ayrim emphasized.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's achievement in securing its territorial integrity through victory in the Second Karabakh War and subsequent 24-hour localized anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh last September.

"Western forces are trying to obstruct the peace agreement through various interventions. Moreover, before its commencement, several international organizations claimed that the election lacked democracy. As the Turkish delegation, we vehemently refute these allegations and affirm that the election in Azerbaijan was highly democratic," the chairman added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates ran in the election.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel