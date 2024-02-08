Georgia seeks to serve as negotiation venue between Baku and Yerevan - Ilia Darchiashvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Georgian authorities have taken significant steps to foster peace and security in the region, and Official Tbilisi is interested in using Georgia as a negotiating platform between Baku and Yerevan, the candidate for the post of Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili stated during his speech in the Parliament, Trend reports.

Ilia Darchiashvili noted that to achieve this goal, the Georgian government intends to strengthen relations of strategic partnership with Türkiye, as well as with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Georgia has taken a crucial step toward regional peace and stability by launching the Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative. We are willing to continue our cooperation in this direction. We want Tbilisi to become a forum for our neighbors to debate any pertinent topics that will contribute to establishing trust between the sides," Darchiashvili stressed.

He stated that Georgia will make every effort to foster peace, collaboration, and stability in the South Caucasus in accordance with the government's new agenda "For the sake of building a European state".

