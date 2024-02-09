Armenia re-brings up point of gas supplies from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The issue of natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan has once again been raised in Armenia, Trend reports.

According to Armenian media, the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure stated that Baku and Yerevan had not yet discussed the matter.

According to the ministry, the gas transportation networks of Armenia and Azerbaijan are integrated via the following principal gas pipelines:

Gazakh-Yerevan, with a diameter of 1,000 mm (six km of the pipeline should be restored);

Sharur-Yerevan, with a diameter of 700 mm (a 22 km section should be restored);

Goris-Nakhchivan, with a diameter of 700 mm (16.5 km section should be restored).

Akop Vardanyan, Armenia's Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, stated in the autumn of 2023 that Armenia is ready to restore gas pipelines from Azerbaijan if political issues are resolved.

The reconnection of gas pipelines between Armenia and Azerbaijan may be seen as part of the South Caucasus communication opening.

Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan actively supports the execution of this point of the 2020 trilateral agreement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian presidents after the second Karabakh war).

In particular, Azerbaijan is actively working to restore the Zangazur Corridor, while the Armenian side evades specific steps in this direction, citing unfounded 'concerns'. In this case, should the restoration of gas pipelines be discussed now if the Armenian side prefers to keep everything on paper?

