Armenia fails to curb its diplomats' badmouthing - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Armenian authorities cannot manage its diplomats, or they themselves give them missions day and night to speak out against Azerbaijan, slander, and have carried out a sort of division of roles, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

The community made the remark commenting on Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's statements, addressed to Azerbaijan, at the ceremony dedicated to Armenia’s accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, held in the Hague.

Furthermore, the ministry noted that against the backdrop of the fact that for 30 years Armenia ignored the decisions of international organizations and even treated them with sarcasm, today the same Armenian diplomats are begging for help from the UN Security Council, the International Court of Justice, the French Senate, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, and racist and hired journalists such as Rasmus Canback and Lindsay Snell, which is a clear indicator of their deplorable situation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel