Failure to prevent Armenia's war crimes fuels a sense of impunity in that country - Azerbaijani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The failure of the international community to prevent Armenia's war crimes serves no other purpose than to fuel a sense of impunity in that country, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev wrote on his social network X, Trend reports.

Mustafayev emphasized that the coincidence of Armenia's joining the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court with the detection of a new mass grave in Khojaly, where Armenian military formations killed more than 600 Azerbaijani civilians, is highly symbolic.

