Bayraktar chief unfolds opening of Akıncı UAV hangar in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Akıncı UAVs are in their new hangar in brotherly lands, technical director of Türkiye's company Baykar wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"We held the opening and commissioning ceremony of the Akıncı UAV hangar in Azerbaijan. May our alliance be eternal," the publication reads.

To note, the newly developed hangar complexes can handle many types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including the recently adopted Akıncı strike UAVs and other aviation-technical means.

