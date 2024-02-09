Russia salutes successful holding of presidential election in Azerbaijan - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Russian side welcomes the successful holding of presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

The statement notes that Russia is committed to further strengthen its alliance and strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan, active joint work on international and regional issues, including the implementation of the entire set of trilateral agreements at the highest level on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

"Against this background, the assessments of the Western countries and international structures under their control looked extremely biased, which, as we have seen, were initially extremely biased towards the presidential election in Azerbaijan and practiced pre-established methodologies to discredit the electoral process," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent of the votes after the processing of 100 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - 1.98 percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Rey Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel