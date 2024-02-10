CEO of bp congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. bp CEO Murray Auchincloss has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the snap presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of bp, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you every success in all your efforts to enhance the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate bp’s unwavering commitment to our energy projects in Azerbaijan. We at bp look forward to further strengthening the long-standing partnership between bp, the Government of Azerbaijan, and SOCAR.

Your Excellency, once again please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for a successful tenure.

I look forward to meeting you soon in Baku," the letter reads.