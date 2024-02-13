Azerbaijani MPs to attend forum on combating neo-colonialism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Russia will host an international forum on combating neo-colonialism, Trend reports, referring to the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijani Parliament.

Azerbaijan will be represented at this event by the First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli, and head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Russia MP Nizami Safarov.

MPs of the Azerbaijani Parliament will take part in this international forum organized by the United Russia party and will express the position of the Azerbaijani side in the discussions at the event.

