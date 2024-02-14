Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers to resign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will resign today, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will resign on the day the newly elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan takes office and begins to exercise his powers, in accordance with Article 116 of the Azerbaijani Constitution.

According to Article 118 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan (procedure for appointment of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan), the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan is appointed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the consent of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will submit a proposal for the Prime Minister's candidacy to the Azerbaijani Parliament no later than one month after taking office or two weeks after the resignation of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The Azerbaijani Parliament will decide on the Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan Republic's candidacy within one week after its filing. If the aforementioned order is violated or three candidates submitted by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic are not given consent for appointment to the position of Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan Republic, the President of the Azerbaijan Republic may appoint the Prime Minister without the consent of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

