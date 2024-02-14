Azerbaijan's acting FM parleys status of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process with Russian FM's representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's Acting Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Russian Foreign Minister's Special Representative for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations Igor Khovayev, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current situation in the region, and regional issues.

Besides, the meeting noted that the recent military provocations by Armenia, which resulted in the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman, were aimed at undermining the stability that had prevailed in recent months and the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations as a whole.

The parties also exchange of opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a consequence of the incident, a servicemen of the SBS, soldier Parviz Khalilzadeh was injured. He was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

