Azerbaijan approves law "On Aviation"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Aviation", Trend reports.

In accordance with Article 94, Part I, Paragraph 23 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this law regulates the utilization of Azerbaijan's airspace and aviation-related activities. It determines the legal and organizational basis of the implemented measures to ensure aviation safety, encompassing state defense, population needs, and economic aspects associated with air transportation and aviation operations.