Azerbaijan's patriotic youth guarantees new achievements - colonel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Youth policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev gives grounds to say that patriotic youth formed in Azerbaijan is a guarantor of new victories, Deputy Chairman of the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans, Colonel Jalil Khalilov told Trend.

He noted that the upbringing of youth in the spirit of national-spiritual values is an important component of the ideas of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Azerbaijani youth's commitment to national-spiritual values, and high patriotism shown in the 44-day II Karabakh War was met with great admiration all over the world. The II Karabakh War, along with the strength of our army, revealed in all its greatness the patriotic spirit of our people, and their love for the Motherland. Our youth lined up in long lines in front of the recruiting stations to liberate their native lands from occupation. At the same time, there was widespread desertion in the Armenian army. During the war, more than twelve thousand Armenian servicemen deserted their combat positions," Jalilov said.

He emphasized that the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly talked about the heroism of Azerbaijani youth in the II Karabakh War, stressing that this heroism is conditioned by adherence to national-spiritual values.

Jalilov emphasized the importance of contributing to the youth policy of the state, contributing to the process of educating the young generation in the spirit of national values.

"The Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans regularly works with young people, organizes meetings, and takes consistent steps to further enrich the worldview of young people. Nowadays, there are hundreds of young veterans who participated in the II Karabakh War in the ranks of our Organization, and who play an important role in the activities of the Organization. We also hold a series of meetings called 'Meeting of Generations', during which, among other issues, we talk about the importance of youth policy of our state from the point of view of today and tomorrow," the colonel stressed.

In addition, according to him, this year the Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans plans to hold several events related to youth at the all-republican level.

"These events will cover various regions of our country," Khalilov added.

