Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia reaching level of strategic partnership - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have reached the level of strategic partnership, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic said during the event dedicated to the Day of Statehood of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.

"The most valuable is friendship, which has passed the tests of time and conditions. Thus, our relations with Azerbaijan are based on similar historical backgrounds and a full mutual understanding of the main problems we face. Our bilateral relations of 27 years have turned into a strategic partnership with full coordination of foreign policy activities and issues of mutual interest," he said.

According to the ambassador, the bilateral economic relations and trade turnover have witnessed great growth over the past two years.

He expressed confidence in the continuation of intensive and important cooperation and friendship relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan and wished his country more valuable and sincere friends like Azerbaijan.

