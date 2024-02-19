Baku to host plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) will be held in Baku on February 21-24, a source in Azerbaijan's parliament told Trend.

The source said that parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries will take part in the session themed “Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia”.

The event will include meetings of the Executive Council, plenary session, and committees of the organization in the political, economic, budgetary, social and cultural spheres, and discuss a number of organizational issues.

The session will culminate with the adoption of the Baku Declaration and the final assembly session report.

To note, the previous session of APA was held on January 8-10 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel