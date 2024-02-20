Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine briefs Interior Minister on humanitarian aid to Kiev

20 February 2024
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev has met with that country's Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, the Ambassador wrote on X, Trend reports.

Mardaliyev stated that during the meeting, information was shared on Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well as humanitarian demining efforts.

The sides also discussed Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation in the fight against organized crime, and crises.

