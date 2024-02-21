Azerbaijani parliament's chair reviews recent presidential poll with Thai peer (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has discussed the recent extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan during a meeting with the President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova underlined that this meeting is an excellent opportunity to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries.



Matha expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown to him.



The guest congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his election victory and expressed confidence in the country's continued progress under his leadership.



The head of the Azerbaijani parliament emphasized the historical significance of the recent election for the country, which was held for the first time throughout all of Azerbaijan's sovereign territory, including areas liberated from occupation.

She briefed her counterpart on Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from the 30-year Armenian occupation, the full restoration of the country's sovereignty, and the extensive reconstruction efforts currently underway in the liberated territories.

Additionally, the chairperson talked about the mine threat posed by Armenia.

The assembly's president remarked that his country consistently supported UN Security Council resolutions regarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, information was also provided about Azerbaijan's path of democratic development and the existing atmosphere of multiculturalism and tolerance in the country.

The meeting parties exchanged opinions on the ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in trade, education, and tourism, as well as discussed expanding the inter-parliamentary ties.

The presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7. Seven candidates competed in the election. According to the latest data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the votes.

