Accords at peace treaty and border delimitation talks sound positive - head of parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The agreements reached at the peace treaty negotiations and border delimitation meetings can be considered a positive step, Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said at the XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan now undertakes large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the territories liberated from occupation, at the expense of significant investments. Former IDPs have already begun returning to their homes. Their total will be 140,000 by the end of 2026. Azerbaijan is making significant efforts to maintain long-term peace and stability in the area," she said.

She stated that Azerbaijan's proposal to repair relations with Armenia and sign a peace treaty is founded on fundamental principles of international law.



Despite Armenia's political and military provocations, she believes a peace solution can still be reached.



Gafarova underlined that a bilateral meeting between the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia took place a few days ago as part of the Munich Security Conference.

"We expect that Armenia will refrain from provocations and the involvement of biased third parties, relinquish claims to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity embodied in the Armenian Constitution and other legislative actions, and resume direct bilateral negotiations on a peace deal. The only path to long-term peace and stability in the region is to establish relations with neighbors based on international law norms and principles," she added.

