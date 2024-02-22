Doha Expo 2023 organizes National Day of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The National Day of Azerbaijan has been held at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, Trend reports.

Running from October 2, 2023, through March 28, 2024, the exhibition focuses on the topic of "Green Desert, Better Environment." It strives to advocate for and endorse sustainable innovations in the fight against desertification.

One of the pavilions at the Doha Expo is Azerbaijan's, developed through collaboration between the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

A delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov met with Qatar's Minister of State Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari and other officials, including Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, and Commissioner General of Doha Expo 2023 Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, as part of the National Day of Azerbaijan at Doha Expo. The discussions focused on Azerbaijan's competence in Expo events and its successful participation in the Doha Expo 2023.

Following that, the National Day commenced with the rendition of the Azerbaijani National Anthem and the raising of the Azerbaijani flag.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel